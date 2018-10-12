Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan and Samantha Morton have each co-written one of an anthology of three new Channel 4 films with an "emotionally raw" edge.

The trio have co-authored their films with Dominic Savage writer of the recent Gemma Arterton movie The Escape, who will also direct them.

Vicky McClure (Channel 4)

Due to air next year, the as-yet-untitled films "explore the experience of three women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and utterly personal” according to Channel 4, with “themes including relationships, identity and empowerment”.

Series producer Krishnendu Majumdar said: “Dominic Savage’s work always speaks to the most contemporary and urgent of questions, taking a scalpel to modern life.”

Dominic Savage's trilogy of films will air on Channel 4 in 2019

