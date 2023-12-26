The unique thing about where Rick (Adrian Mills) dies is that he was staying on a tidal island before he passed – when the tide rises, the island is only accessible by boat.

The island used on Vera is actually the real island from the story: Lindisfarne, or Holy Island to some.

Read on to find out more about the stunning location in Vera: The Rising Tide.

Where was Vera: The Rising Tide filmed?

Vera and her team stand on Lindisfarne beach.

Vera: The Rising Tide was set and filmed on the tidal island of Lindisfarne.

Known to some as Holy Island, the rugged land is a site of pilgrimage in Celtic Christianity and is situated off the east coast towards the top of Northumberland county.

It was originally home to a monastery which was destroyed during the Viking invasions, but was later reconstructed.

Those who wish to visit the island by car need to time their trips carefully – the island is only accessible by a causeway when the tide is low. Otherwise, you'll need a boat.

Speaking about filming on Lindisfarne, Brenda Blethyn said: "It was lovely filming on Holy Island. It’s such a special place and everyone is so friendly. But we filmed this in November and December of 2022 and it was very cold. The tide is still in when Vera gets the call about the death so she has to travel on a pilot boat to the island.

"I was actually out on the boat but I'm not sure you see that in the final edit. There will have been some priceless footage on the boat but they've had to cut it for time reasons."

Vera stands on Lindisfarne.

Speaking on the difficulties of filming on the gusty island, Blethyn added: "You do see Vera walking up the Holy Island harbour steps from the boat with her mac flapping around in a strong wind.

"We couldn't risk losing Vera's hat at sea so it was kept firmly in place at all times. The hat was pulled down securely on my head with some elastic pushed inside the hat and then under my chin. A very good practical solution which you can't see because the elastic is flesh coloured and it fits into the shape of my jaw.

"So I just pulled the hat down and made sure it didn't blow off into the North Sea. We couldn't use hat pins because if the wind is really strong and the hat takes off it is pulling on your hair. Like being scalped! So we used a crafty bit of elastic under the chin."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Furthermore, this isn't the only time you'll have seen Lindisfarne on Vera – the detective's gorgeous cottage is actually situated there!

Blethyn revealed: "Viewers who know the area have long since recognised that we use a property on Holy Island for the exterior shots of Vera's cottage with the interior filmed back at the studios. But I'm not sure if the fact she lives on the island has ever been directly mentioned on screen before.

More like this

"I mean, how could she live on an island where the tide comes in twice a day and cuts the residents off? I guess you could call it dramatic licence!"

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.