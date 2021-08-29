Vera episode 2 preview teases a reluctant suspect interview

Brenda Blethyn is back in DCI Vera Stanhope’s boots – and, more importantly, her iconic raincoat and hat – for Vera season 11.

Advertisement

Set in Northumberland, where Vera is filmed, the crime drama returned to ITV on Sunday 29th August, with a second episode following next Sunday (5th September).

RadioTimes.com can reveal a sneak peek at the brand new investigation taking place during the second episode, when the body of addiction support worker Angela Konan found in the sprawling Northumberland National Park.

With so much literal ground to cover, Vera and longtime colleague DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty) decide to ask the park manager some questions. It transpires he knew Angela, but appears reluctant to elaborate. Take a look below.

Though Vera and her partner don’t get much out of their latest interrogation, they do discover that the park has an out-of-service bothy. We’re willing to bet it will play a big part in the investigation.

The shorter second season will also have four further episodes, set to air across 2022. Blethyn herself has revealed she is open to reprising the role, but, like everything these days, it all depends on COVID-19.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“At the end of filming every season I think, ‘Oh, thank the Lord I’m going home. Never again’,” Blethyn said. “But it’s like having a lovely slap-up meal. You’ve eaten too much. You couldn’t eat another morsel. And you’re shown the menu again. ‘Take it away, take it away!’ But then a week later you get hungry again.”

The series is based on Ann Cleeves’ novels, with Cleeves’ latest Vera book, The Darkest Evening, hitting the shelves in 2020 and offering plenty of opportunities for adaptation.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.