The final episode, titled Salt and Vinegar, saw Joe struggle as his dad became very sick off-screen, and the weight of it caused him to buckle under the pressure of his job.

But at the end, he had a heart-to-heart with Vera, where the pair reflected on life and death before finally reaffirming their friendship with one-another after a tense wrangling.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope and David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth in Vera ITV Studios for ITV1

The door was firmly left open for Leon to reprise the role of Joe once more, with the actor telling RadioTimes.com exclusively that he'd be up for it.

Leon said when we caught up with him earlier in the year: "I'd certainly be very open to [returning].

"We haven't had any conversations about that as things stand, but it's something I'm very proud of and I'd certainly be open-minded to that."

Fans will be delighted to know that Vera will return for 2 more feature-length episodes.

The news was confirmed after the end of season 13, when it was also revealed that it will commence filming in the spring.

