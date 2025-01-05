The detective series came to an end on 2nd January which saw Vera hang up her trench coat one last time as her final case saw her on the hunt for a missing girl, which found her diving into her own memories.

In a post on X following the airing of the finale, Blethyn wrote: "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who sent such warm messages about the winding up of Vera.

"I loved every minute of working on the series and I will miss it. The warmth and generosity of fans worldwide made it even more special. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Last year it was announced that the series would be coming to an end after 14 years. The final ever episode saw Vera announce she would be retiring.

In emotional scenes, Vera headed back to the office and began packing up her belongings as viewers were treated to a memory of a young Vera helping her dad build a fence.

The following day, Joe entered the office to look for Vera, only to be met with a letter that read: "Time to spread those wings, pet. You'll be fine x."

The camera then cut to Vera by the coast, joined by a stray dog, marking an end to the iconic series.

Brenda Blethyn in Vera. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Following her decision to mark an end to the series, Blethyn admitted that it was going to be "hard" saying goodbye to Vera.

"Many thanks to everyone for your good wishes," she said in a post on X following the series ending news. "So very much appreciated. Getting ready to start filming series 14 of Vera next week. Gonna be hard saying farewell."

But while Vera is retiring, Blethyn isn't leaving the acting world anytime soon. During an in conversation with author Ann Cleeves at the British Film Institute in Vera: End of an Era, Blethyn was asked if she was retiring from acting.

She replied: "Oh no, I haven't retired. I've just come south! I was home, I hadn't even unpacked my bag and my agent called me and said, 'Oh, you've been offered a film.' I said, 'I don't want to do a film. I haven't unpacked yet.'

"She said, 'Oh, it is with Andrea Riseborough.' I said, 'Oh, is it?' And she said, 'And it starts next week because somebody had dropped out and it's written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.'

"I said, 'Oh, well, I better have a little read of it just to... but no, I'm not doing it, but I'll have a read of it.' And I liked it, so I did it."

Further details about the film are being kept under wraps, but Blethyn believes the project is called Dragonfly.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Previous episodes of Vera are available to watch on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

Advertisement

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.