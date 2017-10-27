DuVall will guest-star as Sylvia, the wife of Alexis Bledel’s Emily with whom she has a young son. As the Gilead regime takes control of the US, the family attempts to escape to Canada, only to be confronted by more restrictions and obstacles.

Currently a series regular on Veep as Marjorie Palmiotti, DuVall is also known for her roles in Better Call Saul and the movie Argo.

DuVall will star alongside The Handmaid's Tale's returning cast, which includes Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Bledel, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle and Samira Wiley.

More like this

Advertisement

Series two is currently filming in Canada and will air in 2018.