Last year, Showtrial star Keenan was announced as Nicola Walker's replacement on the hit crime drama, following the latter's decision to dramatically depart the role of DCI Cassie Stewart in season 4.

The trailer for Unforgotten season 5 formally introduces Sinéad Keenan as new boss DCI Jessie James, who warns that things will change as another hard-hitting cold case is reopened.

It's not all new for longtime viewers, however, as co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar is returning to the role of DI Sunny Khan, who will team up with DCI James to find answers when bones are discovered at a property in Hammersmith.

"Full disclosure: I don't intend to run this team like she did," says Keenan's detective in the trailer, referring to the late DCI Stewart in a manner that might leave some fans on edge. Watch now:

Unforgotten season 5 is once again written by series creator Chris Lang, who has earned much acclaim for his handling of the previous mysteries this series has presented.

As a result, expectations are high for this latest effort, which looks to be just as dark as we've come to expect, as forensics report they've found "lots of blood" and a grieving relative struggles to take the news.

There is at least hope that justice will be served, as DI Khan determinedly states "game on" as the investigation gets underway, but there's no indication yet of who the culprit could be.

Viewers should be warned that spoilers for Unforgotten season 5 could start circulating rapidly, as all six episodes will be made available to stream on ITVX immediately after the opening chapter is broadcast on ITV1.

Unforgotten returns on Monday 27th February at 9pm on ITV1. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

