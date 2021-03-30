Accessibility Links

Unforgotten renewed for fifth run after dramatic season finale

*Contains spoilers for Unforgotten season four*

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny in Unforgotten

Published:

ITV has confirmed that Unforgotten will return for a fifth series – one day after the fourth run ended in extremely dramatic circumstances.

The series finale saw Cassie Stuart (Nicole Walker) tragically pass away after a hit and run incident in the previous episode, and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) is now set to be joined by a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for the next run.

Paying tribute to Cassie, the channel wrote, “ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten, which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

“Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series 5, with a new case, and a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for DI Sunny Khan.”

Meanwhile according to ITV, the recently concluded season was the highest performing to date, with an average of 7.5 million viewers tuning in to the first five episodes, marking a 26 percent viewership increase from last time out.

Even before Cassie’s death, this had been a particularly dramatic outing for the drama, with the unsolved crime at the season’s centre involving headless remains found in a London scrapyard – and each of the suspects having once been newly qualified coppers.

It remains to be seen who will be replacing Walker as a new lead alongside Bhaskar, but whoever it is will be hoping to meet a less sticky end than their predecessor…

You can read our Unforgotten season 4 ending explainer to learn more about what happened in the finale, including the reveal of who killed Matthew Walsh.

Visit our TV Guide or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.

All about Unforgotten

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny in Unforgotten
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
