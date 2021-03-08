Why isn’t Unforgotten on tonight? When is the next episode on TV?

Monday night is Unforgotten night, so we can look forward to more sleuthing from Cassie and Sunny tonight, right? Wrong.

Advertisement

For one night only, ITV’s hugely successful cold case drama starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar is being booted from its usual slot and delayed by a day. But why? And when can we see episode three of this series?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Unforgotten on TV tonight?

You might have heard of a little interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place this weekend? A few people are talking about it.

Oprah’s in-depth conversation with the former royals airs in America on Sunday night. It’s bound to be a ratings winner, so British TV channels have been competing for the rights to air the programme here in the UK.

ITV were successful, and have chosen to air the interview on Monday in the prestigious 9pm slot, leaving Unforgotten out in the cold.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Unforgotten episode three on TV?

Don’t worry, although the delay is frustrating you don’t have long to wait for your next instalment of Unforgotten.

The series returns to ITV at 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday 9th March). So the same slot as usual, just 24 hours later.

If you’d like a reminder of what happened in last week’s episode, check out our episode two recap here.

Advertisement

Unforgotten returns to ITV tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV. To find out what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.