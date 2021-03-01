Unforgotten episode two recap: who is the man in the freezer?

We just love Unforgotten. Whatever stresses are going on in Cassie and Sunny’s lives we always trust they have what it takes to get the job done in the end. And when it comes to the case of a headless body in a freezer, there’s nobody else we’d send to the job…

Last week we saw Cassie bite the bullet, accepting that she has to rejoin the team before she can retire. So it was all hands on deck tonight to make some headway with the investigation.

If you missed it, you can catch up on the ITV Hub. Or, if you sort of watched it, but were distracted by your phone (no judgement), let us fill you in on what happened.

**Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for Monday night’s episode**

Just because Cassie has accepted she has to go back to work it doesn’t mean she isn’t struggling. Her job isn’t easy, her sons are driving her up the wall and her dad is threatening to disinherit her family for reasons unclear. She’s also trying to be a good wife to her ever-patient husband, who – guess what? – wants to move house for a new job.

She and Sunny have very little to go on in this case, but with serving officers potentially in the frame they know the stakes are high. They think the victim is Matthew Walsh and luckily Boulting manages to find a next of kin, his son, Jerome. Cassie has the unenviable task of calling him to say the suspected remains of his father have been discovered. He hardly flinches, telling her to text him another time. Safe to say, they weren’t close.

Meanwhile the suspects all go about their lives, and we don’t trust any of them. Ram finds himself accused of sexual harassment, and the commendations on his desk won’t help him. Neither will his wife, who is already annoyed that he won’t discuss issues with her pregnancy. Meanwhile high flying officer, Liz Baildon is on her way to an interview for a prestigious promotion when she spots a motorbike being stolen. She tries to stop the thief, but gets a slap round the face for her trouble. The interview goes well, but the wind is taken out of her sails by a phone call from her mum, who knows the secrets Liz carries.

Dean is looking particularly shifty, going on a last-minute trip to France and breathing a huge sigh of relief when he gets through customs. We’re guessing he didn’t just go to the hypermarket for cheap vin rouge. Later he dumps the van at the docks, leaves an angry voicemail for his contact and throws his smashed-up phone in the river. That’s really no way to get a free upgrade. Therapist Fiona just looks generally shifty.

By the end of the episode it’s not just the audience who knows the identity of these suspects – Cassie and Sunny have names too, and Cassie is dreading investigating someone as high-ranking as Liz Baildon. Sunny warns her that the case for murder is currently ‘paper thin’ and worries that her frustrations with Andrews might be clouding her judgement. She concedes he has a point, but hopes a good result in this case will help her sleep at night.

With Jerome’s DNA confirming Matthew Walsh as the victim, a press release goes out and ITV News picks up the story. We see the blood drain from each of the suspects’ faces as they watch the report on TV, realising they are going to be dodging a murder investigation.

Unforgotten continues on Monday 8th March at 9pm on ITV.