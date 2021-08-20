Is Undeniable on ITV a repeat?

Recently, ITV has been airing two-part drama Undeniable – and if you find yourself thinking that it all looks a little familiar, then that’s because this isn’t the first time the show has been broadcast.

The series was originally shown on the channel back in 2014, but is now getting a re-run, with the first episode of the series having been repeated on ITV on Wednesday 18th August 2021.

That episode is now available to watch on the ITV Hub, you can get another chance to watch the second instalment on Wednesday 25th August at 9pm.

Starring Claire Goose and Peter Firth, the programme follows Jane, a woman who witnessed the murder of her mother some 25 years earlier, when she was still a child.

At the start of the first episode, she spots a man who she believes to be the spitting image of the killer, a respectable oncologist named Andrew Rawlins, but she has a hard time convincing anybody that it’s really him.

Her case is made all the more difficult by the fact she’s previously wrongly identified other suspects, and the police are naturally wary about putting an innocent man on trial.

But Jane she is able to find an ally in the shape of DI Alison Hall, played by Pippa Haywood, and slowly some inconsistencies begin to emerge in Andrew’s testimony.

During the pandemic, all of the major channels have been forced to run fairly regular repeats of TV shows from the archives, with COVID restrictions meaning new shows have taken longer than usual to film.

Undeniable episode two is repeated on Wednesday 25th August at 9pm.