The series, which stars newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown, Mark Rylance and Adrian Lester, follows the analysts of GCHQ in 2024 as intern Saara Parvin (Khalique-Brown) finds herself "operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare".

Channel 4 has shared a sneak-peek at its upcoming drama The Undeclared War , teasing Simon Pegg's role as the boss of GCHQ tasked with fighting a potential cyber attack.

The first-look image above, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, sees Khalique-Brown, Rylance, Lester and Pegg in their roles as an ominous 'System hacked' message flashes up on screen.

Written by BAFTA-winning writer Peter Kosminsky (director of the award-winning Wolf Hall), The Undeclared War sees Saara and the GCHQ team attempt to stay one step ahead of their hidden opponents.

Simon Pegg, Melanie Gutteridge, Andrew Rothney, and Alex Jennings in The Undeclared War Channel 4

"The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public don’t know you’re fighting?" Channel 4 teases.

The Originals star Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Unforgotten's Alex Jennings and After Life's Kerry Godliman make up the rest of the cast in this post-pandemic drama.

"The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences," Kosminksy said in a statement.

"In my work, I’ve tried to shine a light on aspects of public policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead."

The Undeclared War begins Thursday, 30th June at 9pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

