Apologies for lowering the tone, but Twitter is convinced that Game of Thrones made a fart joke during last night's episode. When Cersei, Jamie and the zombie Mountain attempted to take over the Small Council meeting, there was a noise. A kind of squeak.

It could have been a chair being pushed back, a door swinging on its hinges... or it could have been, yep, a fart.

Some were impressed by the unexpected change in tone...

Others weren't.

Game of Thrones continues on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic