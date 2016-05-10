Twitter is convinced there was a fart joke in last night's Game of Thrones
Was there?
This week's Game of Thrones was the tiniest bit disappointing. Daenerys is still stuck with the Dothraki, Jon Snow's return to life was notably understated... and we didn't find out the truth about the Tower of the Joy and the R + L = J situation.
BUT a new fan theory raised it's head. One involving... a fart.
Apologies for lowering the tone, but Twitter is convinced that Game of Thrones made a fart joke during last night's episode. When Cersei, Jamie and the zombie Mountain attempted to take over the Small Council meeting, there was a noise. A kind of squeak.
It could have been a chair being pushed back, a door swinging on its hinges... or it could have been, yep, a fart.
Some were impressed by the unexpected change in tone...
Others weren't.
Game of Thrones continues on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic