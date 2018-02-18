Poor lighting and historical inaccuracies were among the main bugbears.

Some wondered if the storyline made sense to those who weren't familiar with the old tale.

"It took me a while to understand the storyline" wrote Geraldine Walker on Facebook. "A voiceover from Paris would have helped. The only reason I could follow is I've seen the movie 'Troy ' so I know the gist of the Helen of Troy story."

Oh, and the dialogue really seemed to put people off.

One scene, in which Paris asked Menelaus and Helen "how did you two get together?" was singled out for criticism.

The first episode wasn't without its fans, though. Many viewers seemed to thoroughly enjoy it and defended the show against its critics.

However, everyone DID agree on one thing.

The show's random ostrich, who was spotted creeping around after Paris in Menelaus and Helen's palace, was a surefire hit.

Troy: Fall of A City featured a rogue ostrich (BBC)

In fact, the bird was dubbed the show's saving grace.

Troy: Fall of City continues on BBC on Saturday nights