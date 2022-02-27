Vicky McClure will reprise her role as Lana Washington in another six episode-long season, but the plot is being kept under tight wraps for now.

After a thrilling finale, ITV have confirmed their bomb disposal drama Trigger Point will return for a second season.

What we do know is that Trigger Point season 2 will land on ITV in 2023, so fans won't have to wait too long to see what happens next to Lana.

Writer Daniel Brierley commented: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

The series producer, Jed Mercurio, added: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point. Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

Almost 11 million viewers have now seen the first episode, and the series is currently averaging 9.24 million viewers for episodes 1-4 across BritBox, ITV, and the ITV Hub.

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill added: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show. I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

