ITV confirms Trigger Point's future as filming on third season ends
Expect more nail-biting moments as Vicky McClure's hit thriller continues.
Trigger Point's future on ITV has been secured as the broadcaster has renewed Vicky McClure's bomb disposal thriller for a fourth season – before the third has even premiered.
From executive producer Jed Mercurio, the series follows explosives officer (or 'expo') Lana Washington, played by McClure, as she races to defuse a series of coordinated threats across London.
Seasons 1 and 2 focused on different culprits, but both took a terrible toll on Lana as her loved ones were threatened and lost amid the increasingly personal terror campaigns.
A third season of the series recently wrapped filming in London, with those episodes due to air in the autumn – and ITV is clearly confident that they will match the ratings of the first two runs.
Trigger Point season 2 averaged 8.1 million viewers per episode and was streamed 30 million times on ITVX, following its debut in early 2024. In addition to this year's third chapter, fans can now rest assured that there will be a fourth in 2026.
"Trigger Point is one of ITV's most-watched dramas of last year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office, so I'm delighted that this thrilling series is returning for a fourth series," said ITV's Director of Drama Polly Hill.
"I know audiences will be once again on the edge of their seat as Lana and the team take us on another thrilling ride to keep the capital safe."
McClure commented: "We're all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired. I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana's journey on Trigger Point."
The cast of Trigger Point season 4 will depend on who makes it out of the third chapter alive, with past instalments being unafraid to kill off major characters with little warning. Bloodlands scribe Chris Brandon has penned the third entry.
Trigger Point is available to stream on ITVX.
