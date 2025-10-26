Trigger Point star Jason Flemyng has admitted he isn't quite sure why his career has been built on portraying villains – but nor is he complaining about his success.

The actor's latest project is Vicky McClure's ITV thriller, where he plays a mysterious man targeting individuals with explosive traps in what appears to be a deeply personal revenge plot.

Flemyng declined to comment on whether villains were more fun to play than heroes as, in his own words, "I can't compare because I've never played a goodie".

"I've done 160 movies and sometimes I might seem like the nice guy, but I will always turn out to be the monster by the end," he said of his library of past roles.

"I'm definitely not moaning," he continued, "because I live in a nice house and I've sent my kids to a good school as a result, but it is quite funny. I have no idea how it happened because I have no side to me and no temper. I don't really understand it!"

Flemyng's past turns include smalltime crook Tom in Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Jack the Ripper associate John Netley in From Hell, and demonic-looking baddie Azazel in X-Men: First Class.

Of this latest role, the actor explained his character's motives as a backlash against "corporate greed", explaining that "good people do bad things" when backed into a corner.

Jason Flemyng stars in Trigger Point season 3. HTM Productions for ITV

"He's a sort of cross between Hannibal Lecter and Che Guevara," added Flemyng.

Trigger Point showrunner Jed Mercurio said of the enigmatic character: "We need to create an arc for the antagonist, and we need that character's agenda to be expressed in the type of bombing campaign that they carry out.

"We do spend a lot of time trying to identify what will define each season through that character. We've loved working with Jason Flemyng this year — I've been a fan of his for years, and I'm really thrilled that we managed to bring him into the team."

Trigger Point returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 26th October 2025.

