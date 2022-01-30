Vicky McClure ( Line of Duty ) leads the cast of the new drama series as explosives officer Lana Washington, who is on the frontlines of the Met's defence against a mysterious terrorist cell targeting London.

The first episode of ITV thriller Trigger Point ambushed viewers with a major character death and the second has left them on tenterhooks once more with another huge cliffhanger.

After a devastating opener, things didn't let up for Lana in this latest chapter, who was tested with neutralising a booby trap in a bomb factory, before being faced with another nasty surprise in the final scene.

Be warned: spoiler-filled details follow for Trigger Point episode two.

The latest device that Lana is called to disarm is discovered abandoned in a London mosque, which is promptly evacuated as she and her team are deployed to assess the threat.

Lana goes in alone and finds the explosive in question, which is a nail bomb left hanging from a door handle in an ordinary plastic bag.

Due to the highly sensitive mercury detonator attached, she has to be extremely careful when handling the device, but things are complicated further when she realises she is not alone.

In the room on the other side of the door is a hostage who has been tied up and chained to the wall, meaning his chances of survival are slim unless Lana can find a way to disable the device.

Unfortunately, options are severely limited, as the bomb timer grimly informs her there is a mere two-and-a-half minutes remaining until detonation.

From the entrance of the mosque, she can hear colleague and love interest DI Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley) ordering her to evacuate, but Lana seemingly has no intention of leaving anyone behind.

No doubt some viewers groaned when they realised they'd have to wait a week to find out what happens next, especially as the series premiere proved that no one is safe in the world of Trigger Point, but we'll just have to tune in again to find out.

Trigger Point continues on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 6th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.