The actor has since spoken out about the clues that were spotted throughout the first instalment, revealing that one in particular could actually be "false".

Jed Mercurio-produced thriller Trigger Point made its ITV debut on Sunday, with the premiere turning out to be an incredibly explosive watch . In fact, this was quite literally the case for Adrian Lester, whose character Joel Nutkins was (*spoiler alert*) blown up at the end of episode 1 .

When asked whether he knew much about the next few episodes and how important the plot devices in episode 1 were, Lester told GQ: "What's available to us to read is the first two scripts.

"And the rest is being worked on - although you do understand the 'bible', the complete arc of the show. And the storyline. So what’s been committed to paper is only really the first two that I read."

He added that the 1912 date seen etched inside the cupboard in the first episode "can be revealed later to be a false clue".

"But it's also part of the idea that the person you're working against, the person preparing these devices and causing disruption, is actually more clever than the people trying to stop them," he said. "And that's what all these little clues add up to."

When asked whether there's a chance his character might have survived the blast, Lester confirmed that Joel is definitely a goner.

"I mean, there might be flashbacks to what we've already shot, but there won't be any newly created ones. It was very funny seeing the gang at my funeral."

He continued: "They sent me photos and video footage of them all sitting in dark suits over my coffin with my face on it. And I thought, ‘that’s weird’. It’s just a weird thing, mate, if you ever have that.

"And then, you know, in that scene was my wife - who I’d never met. [Laughs.] It was just, who’s that woman crying over my coffin? But I hear she’s lovely."