Channel 4 has announced a release date for Gillian Anderson's next big drama series, which explores a doomed romance against the extremely tumultuous backdrop of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Based on the novel of the same name by Louise Kennedy, Trespasses takes viewers to Belfast in 1975, with Anderson playing Gina Lavery; the mother of a "sparky" young woman named Cushla (co-star Lola Petticrew, of Bloodlands and Say Nothing fame).

"Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man," teases the synopsis from Channel 4.

The Gold star Tom Cullen plays Michael, who quickly intrigues Cushla with his unexpected defence of IRA suspects and provocative friendship group of "cultured Bohemians".

It continues: "Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright."

If your interest has been piqued, then good news: there isn't long to wait until Trespasses is on our screens, with Channel 4 scheduling it across four consecutive nights at 9pm from Sunday 9th November to Wednesday 12th November.

The acclaimed novel has been adapted for the screen by Bad Sisters scribe Ailbhe Keogan, while Dawn Shadforth (of BBC Three's Mood and Channel 4's Adult Material) directed the miniseries, which wrapped filming in Belfast late last year.

Lola Petticrew stars in Trespasses. Channel 4

In addition to Anderson, Petticrew and Cullen, the series also stars Martin McCann (Blue Lights), Oisín Thompson (My Left Nut), Emily Taaffe (The Rising), Barry Ward (Bad Sisters) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (The Fall).

You can also look out for appearances from Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Frank Blake (Normal People), Gary Lydon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Lalor Roddy (Bodkin).

A suspenseful trailer for the series is available to watch now on YouTube.

Trespasses premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th November 2025.

