Traces is set in the world of forensic science in Dundee, Scotland and follows Emma Hedges (Windsor), Prof. Sarah Gordon (Fraser) and Prof. Kathy Torrance (Spence) who together uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case.

When 23-year-old Emma (Windsor) returns to Scotland to take up a new position as a lab assistant, she signs up to an online course which teaches the principles of forensic science. But she soon discovers that the fictitious case study has a strikingly similar and shocking link to her past....

As Emma's sleuthing takes her into darker corners and unpicks more and more secrets, it becomes clear that she should trust no-one...

Traces will air on Alibi later this year.