Windsor, who was seen recently in acclaimed ITV thriller Cheat and won a Bafta for her performance in Three Girls, stars as Emma, a lab assistant with a dark past. She is joined by Laura Fraser (The Missing) and Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) as two forensic science professors.

It has not yet been revealed which character Compston will play in the drama which also stars Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Vincent Regan (Delicious), Michael Nardone (Shetland) and veteran star John Gordon Sinclair.

Based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid and written by Amelia Bullmore, Traces is made by an all-female production team with directors Rebecca Gatward and Mary Nighy helming the project.

Traces will air in six parts on UKTV channel Alibi