Top 10 Fan Wars: from Doctor Who to Twilight to Star Wars vs Star Trek
A Sherlock "setlock" civil war is in full swing and it's not the first time fans have taken sides...
The year 2167: The wind blows cold across a desolate landscape. A small band of nuWhovians plan a raid on Trekker high command. A skirmish with some Team Edward scouts has left them bloody and exhausted. They need to find shelter before nightfall, when the One Direction horde emerges. They are starving. Nothing grows here since the great Fan Wars...
Fans are amazing. The dedication they show to their favourite programmes, films or bands can be truly inspiring. But when passions run this high, there are sometimes casualties. The Sherlock fanbase is currently enduring a minor civil war over 'setlock': when hundreds of fans hang around to watch the show being produced, often tweeting what they see.
In a recent RadioTimes.com survey, 70% of fans said they wanted to see the practise stop, as it interfered with filming and helped spread spoilers. However, Setlock supporters say they are allowed to be there, do not interfere and, what's more, their commitment is partly responsible for the show's success.
It's not the first time fan squabbling has got heated. The top 10 fan wars saw Sonic devotees squaring up with Mario aficionados, Team Jacob pouting at Team Edward, even One Direction have been drawn into battle...