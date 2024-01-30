Fresh off his acclaimed and attention-grabbing performance in The White Lotus season 2, Hollander is front and centre in another glossy US drama, with the first challenge being to capture Capote's essence without drifting into caricature.

On finding his voice, Hollander said at a press conference: "Honestly, I just listened to it a lot. And I was helped enormously by the most brilliant voice coach called Jerome Butler, who was there with me every day.

"And then Truman himself was on my phone, in my ear, before every take, and so I could be with him whenever I wanted to, and remind myself what he sounded like."

More like this

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

British talent Hollander went on to say that working on his Capote accent was an ongoing process throughout the entirety of filming, as opposed to something he could ever rest easy about.

He continued: "You just keep scratching away. It's not something that you get, and then you've got it and then you can hold on to it. You have to keep going. Keep working at it."

That said, The Night Manager and Rev star wasn't overly concerned with delivering an exact recreation of the real man, describing the show's interpretation of Truman Capote as "mythical".

Tom Hollander stars in Feud: Capote Vs The Swans. FX Networks

"Rather than become Truman Capote," he explained, "I tried to find the bits of me that could be him, or the bits of him that were like me, and then you somehow try and meet the character somewhere in the middle – not quite in the middle, a little bit further towards him, I would say."

Hollander added: "Ryan [Murphy, producer] was very helpful and said, 'Get the flamboyant, classic stuff in early so that the audience feels reassured that they're seeing the person they imagined they were going to see. And then later you can start being your version more.'"

Feud: Capote Vs The Swans is the long-awaited second edition of the anthology drama, which began back in 2017 with Bette and Joan, recounting the rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange).

Feud: Capote Vs The Swans is coming soon to Disney Plus UK. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.