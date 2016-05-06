Fellow star Hugh Laurie, who played the dastardly Richard Roper in the drama, has said the same in recent weeks: “It’s based on a novel, we’ve got to the end of the novel and John Le Carré has yet to write another novel, so in cold practical terms, no, we’re done.”

However, Hiddleston hasn’t completely poured cold water on the whole thing. “It’s in the lap of Le Carré himself,” he said, teasing: “But you never know.”

Hiddleston’s spy antics have led to wider speculation about his next move, namely that he’ll be stepping into the role of 007 after Daniel Craig exits. But Hiddleston brushed this off.

“What can I tell you? The thing is the position isn’t vacant as far as I am aware. No one has talked to me about it. I think the rumours have all come about because in The Night Manager I play a spy and people have made the link.”

Yes, yes we have Mr Hiddleston. You take your Martini shaken, right?

