And today the actor gave an indication that he would very much be up for playing 007 should a vacancy arise.

“Time magazine ran a poll and there were like, 100 actors on the list, including Angelina Jolie,” he told The Sunday Times. “But yes, it’s nice to be included in the 100. I’m a huge fan of the series. We all went to see Spectre when we were shooting Skull Island in Hawaii. I simply love the theme tune, the tropes and the mythology. I love the whole thing. If it ever came knocking, it would be an extraordinary opportunity.

He added that he was “very away of the physicality of the job. I would not take it lightly.”

More like this

The disclosure will please fans of Hiddleston who took to Twitter after episode one of The Night Manager to tip him as the next Bond.

Current Bond Daniel Craig has indicate that he would be keen to hand in his Walther PKK pistol, telling interviews around the release of the last movie Spectre that he would “rather slash my wrists” than return to the part which he says keeps him away from his family for too long.

“All I want to do is move on,” he said.

However producers are still said to be keen to cast him in two more films.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said: “In spring, we start again. I love Daniel and will do my best to keep him.”

Advertisement

If Craig does relinquish the role there is a long list of potential candidates with Idris Elba and Tom Hardy among the names said to be in the frame.