The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston is up for being the next James Bond
“I love the whole thing. If it ever came knocking, it would be an extraordinary opportunity”
Actor Tom Hiddleston has been impressing viewers of his BBC1 drama The Night manager with a performance which which some have seen almost as an audition to be the next James Bond.
His suave performance as undercover operative Jonathan Pine and his feats of derring-do (the character is a former soldier who can handle himself in a fight) has prompted many people to identify him as Daniel Craig’s successor in the role.
And today the actor gave an indication that he would very much be up for playing 007 should a vacancy arise.
“Time magazine ran a poll and there were like, 100 actors on the list, including Angelina Jolie,” he told The Sunday Times. “But yes, it’s nice to be included in the 100. I’m a huge fan of the series. We all went to see Spectre when we were shooting Skull Island in Hawaii. I simply love the theme tune, the tropes and the mythology. I love the whole thing. If it ever came knocking, it would be an extraordinary opportunity.
He added that he was “very away of the physicality of the job. I would not take it lightly.”
The disclosure will please fans of Hiddleston who took to Twitter after episode one of The Night Manager to tip him as the next Bond.
Current Bond Daniel Craig has indicate that he would be keen to hand in his Walther PKK pistol, telling interviews around the release of the last movie Spectre that he would “rather slash my wrists” than return to the part which he says keeps him away from his family for too long.
“All I want to do is move on,” he said.
However producers are still said to be keen to cast him in two more films.
Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said: “In spring, we start again. I love Daniel and will do my best to keep him.”
If Craig does relinquish the role there is a long list of potential candidates with Idris Elba and Tom Hardy among the names said to be in the frame.