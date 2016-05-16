Cryptic, indeed – and surely a mind puzzle Sherlock Holmes can get his teeth stuck into?

Series co-creator Stephen Moffat added, "Delighted to have Toby Jones on board, bringing to life one of Doyle's finest villains."

"We're thrilled to welcome one of our finest actors to the Sherlock family. I know Toby will embrace the part with true relish," said fellow co-creator Mark Gatiss.

Jones's episode will be directed by Nick Hurran – the man who oversaw the Emmy-nominated His Last Vow in series three.

The new series of the award-winning drama promises "laughter, tears, shocks, surprises and extraordinary cases" and sees Holmes (Cumberbatch) back on British soil once again as Watson and his wife Mary (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) ready themselves for their biggest challenge yet – parenthood.