Toby Jones joins Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4
The Marvellous and Hunger Games actor is "bringing to life one of Doyle's finest villains" in the second episode of the new series
Toby Jones has joined the cast of BBC1 drama Sherlock.
The Marvellous and Hunger Games actor will guest star as a villain opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in episode two of the new series and says, "I'm excited and intrigued by the character I shall be playing..."
Cryptic, indeed – and surely a mind puzzle Sherlock Holmes can get his teeth stuck into?
Series co-creator Stephen Moffat added, "Delighted to have Toby Jones on board, bringing to life one of Doyle's finest villains."
"We're thrilled to welcome one of our finest actors to the Sherlock family. I know Toby will embrace the part with true relish," said fellow co-creator Mark Gatiss.
Jones's episode will be directed by Nick Hurran – the man who oversaw the Emmy-nominated His Last Vow in series three.
The new series of the award-winning drama promises "laughter, tears, shocks, surprises and extraordinary cases" and sees Holmes (Cumberbatch) back on British soil once again as Watson and his wife Mary (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) ready themselves for their biggest challenge yet – parenthood.