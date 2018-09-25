Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks co-stars as Mrs Bradshaw, the corporate liaison at an oil company, as well as Star Wars actress Genevieve O’Reilly as Jim’s wife, Angela.

Jim’s new-found utopia in the Rockies is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.

He takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of (extremely) bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.

More like this

Advertisement

Originally published on 4 September 2017