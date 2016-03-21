Rillington Place reunites former My Mad Fat Diary co-stars Jodie Comer (Thirteen's Ivy Moxam, Doctor Foster) and Nico Mirallegro (The Village) as newlyweds Timothy and Beryl Evans, who fall prey to Christie’s influence after moving in to a neighbouring flat.

It was young Timothy who was to eventually hang for Christie's crimes, having being falsely accused and convicted. The miscarriage of justice contributed towards the abolition of capital punishment in Britain.

"I am very much looking forward to being part of Rillington Place with wonderful director Craig Viveiros in Glasgow, a city I love. And I am of course a huge fan of Tim Roth, so it's a thrill to be working alongside him”, Samantha Morton said.

"This is a story you just can't look away from: an unlikely serial killer who orchestrated a devastating miscarriage of justice", said writers Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. "It has drawn us in at every turn and has attracted an incredibly exciting level of talent who are as committed as we are to bringing it to life."