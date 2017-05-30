Speaking about his character’s transformation from delinquent to deputy sheriff, Ashbrook told The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks it “harkens back” to a scene between Bobby and his dad, Major Briggs, in series two: “They're in the diner and Major Briggs tells Bobby he had a dream about him, and the beautiful magical plots, and that he sees the future of Bobby's life, and he's going to be okay.”

How did Ashbrook get used to leaving Bobby in the leather jacket behind, and playing the character in this new context – wearing a police uniform?

“You fall back into the whole vibe of it. It was pretty easy to get back into that,” Ashbrook told THR.

“Clearly my character has changed a lot in 25 years, but so have I, you know what I mean? It's a natural evolution of a person to change. When a person becomes sort of a straight-laced person after being so crazy like Bobby was... with the drugs and the murder and all that stuff.

“It's a real change of life. It's a lot different of a character. It wasn't so hard to fall into it, because my life has changed a lot.”