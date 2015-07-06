This Lemony Snicket fan trailer was so good it fooled the internet (and us)
Unfortunately, it was a fake
Why do bad things happen to good media professionals? A new trailer for Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – apparently released by Netflix– tore across the internet today, with write-ups on many high profile websites…including especially us.
Unfortunately (and appropriately) it was a fake. Well, it was a real, really good trailer, but one produced by a fan. The show it advertised doesn’t exist and Netflix confirmed to us that they had nothing to do with the teaser. No matter how much we begged.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xer4VCa5-tg
Still, not to make excuses, but you can see why we were fooled: not only are the effects and production values great, it absolutely nails the jaunty pessimism of the original books. If you’re a fan of the novels, this would be your dream come true.
But dreams don’t come true. That’s kind of the point.
More like this
For all the fans of the fan trailer, here's that list again – did you spot these nods to the novels?
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/13-things-we-noticed-in-the-a-series-of-unfortunate-events-trailer' /]