Why do bad things happen to good media professionals? A new trailer for Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – apparently released by Netflix– tore across the internet today, with write-ups on many high profile websites…including especially us.

Unfortunately (and appropriately) it was a fake. Well, it was a real, really good trailer, but one produced by a fan. The show it advertised doesn’t exist and Netflix confirmed to us that they had nothing to do with the teaser. No matter how much we begged.