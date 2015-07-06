https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xer4VCa5-tg

Upon finding out that he wants to steal their fortune the children escape, moving from one hapless or no-good guardian to another. Meanwhile, Olaf is snapping at their heels, donning a series of disguises, murdering and causing chaos in his pursuit of the Baudelaires.

As time goes on, though, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, with a mysterious conspiracy known by the initials VFD seeming to affect every aspect of Violet, Klaus and Sunny’s lives – and their safety could depend on figuring out exactly what those letters stand for.

The dark and fitfully comic story was spread out over 13 novels that appeared over the course of seven years, sold over 60 million copies and were translated into 41 languages. In 2004 the first three books were even adapted into a movie starring Jim Carrey, Billy Connelly and Jude Law, but the film was poorly received and the Netflix series is seen as a complete reboot for the property, with Handler much more involved.

With that in mind, the trailer seems to imply a much greater adherence to the books, and is stuffed full of references to the complicated world of the Baudelaires. But how many were you able to spot? We clocked an unlucky number 13...

