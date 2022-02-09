Writing on Twitter , RadioTimes.com readers were quick to praise the show, calling it "marvellous", "brilliant" and "fantastic".

New medical drama This Is Going to Hurt debuted on BBC One last night – and viewers have reacted very enthusiastically to the opening episode.

"Fabulous! Just like the book," wrote one viewer. "Very funny, yet totally shows the tragic side. Whishaw is incredible. God save the NHS."

Another fan wrote that it was "absolutely brilliant from start to finish", while one remarked that it was "a lot more intense than [they] expected".

The performance of Ben Whishaw, who stars in the lead role of junior doctor Adam Kay, also came in for special praise with one viewer commenting that he was the "right man for the job".

Meanwhile, one fan made reference to his role in the James Bond films, writing, "This was great. Really funny and I managed to set aside that thing in my head telling me I was watching Q deliver babies."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This Is Going to Hurt is based on Adam Kay's best-selling memoir of the same name, and recounts his experience working as a junior doctor on the obstetrics and gynaecology ward of a hospital, while he was also dealing with various issues in his personal life.

Advertisement

Alongside Whishaw, the seven-episode series also stars the likes of Dame Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, and Kadiff Kirwan in addition to newcomer Ambika Mod.