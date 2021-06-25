First look at Ben Wishaw in This Is Going to Hurt as This Country and The Crown stars join cast

The BBC has teased some first look-images of Ben Whishaw in upcoming drama This is Going to Hurt, an adaptation of Adam Kay’s multi-million bestselling memior of the same name.

The seven-part series has just wrapped filming, and the two images show A Very English Scandal star Whishaw as Adam – a doctor who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy.

According to the synopsis, the show will find him, “clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.”

In one of the images, Adam can be seen talking to Shruti, a young junior doctor played by newcomer Ambika Mod – one of many names to join the cast of the series.

BBC

Other new cast members to be announced include Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons, The Casual Vacancy) as sharp-witted midwife Tracy, Alex Jennings (The Crown, A Very English Scandal) as Adam’s domineering boss Mr Lockhart, Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, This Way Up) as Adam’s rival Julian, and Ashley McGuire (This Country, It’s A Sin) as formidable and forthright consultant Miss Houghton.

Meanwhile, Emmy-nominated actor Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) plays Adam’s mother Veronique, Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots, Vita and Virginia) stars as his boyfriend Harry, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good, The Windsors) takes on the role of his best friend Greg.

The series is a co-production with AMC and will launch on BBC One and iPlayer, having been created, written and executive produced by Kay himself.

According to the BBC the show “rejoices in the laugh-out-loud highs, while pulling no punches in its depiction of the gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynaecology and obstetrics ward”.

The description continues, “Blisteringly funny, politically enraging and frequently heart-breaking, This is Going to Hurt remains a stark reminder of the vital role played by the NHS and is a clarion call to support our medics, a message that is more urgent than ever.”

This is Going to Hurt will air on BBC One.