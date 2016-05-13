“For me, this time out, there’s a level of atonement in relation to Sansa and my misjudgment of Ramsay Bolton,” the actor told EW.

“A lot of what I’m up to is atonement and really trying to align myself with the right people – though, I guess, I’m always doing that! I left Sansa married to a psychopath. It’s probably the one time we’ve seen Littlefinger slip up. He really didn’t know about him. He should have.”

And if you’re a little unconvinced by the complete ignorance of the arch-manipulator as to what he was sending Sansa into, you’re not alone – but Gillen insists that sometimes even the brightest schemers slip up.

“To the viewers who have seen so much of Ramsay Snow, they’ve seen him do all these cruel acts,” he said. “And you feel like the world knows his reputation.

“But in the world of our story everyone does not know. A lot happens behind closed doors, or closed gates. So I know it seems unlikely Petyr Baelish, who knows everything, would be unaware of his reputation and the depths of his cruelty.”

He added: “In a way, this shows a new side of him, a faltering, and I do want to make amends. I like Sansa, you know? So I’m trying to find something humane and gentle and maybe even warm in the midst of my treachery and calculation – which is pathological.”

Aw – it’s enough to warm your heart, isn’t it?

