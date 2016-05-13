This Game of Thrones character might not be as evil as you thought
Sometimes things aren't always what they seem
This year’s Game of Thrones has been throwing up mysteries all over the shop, but a couple of questions in particular have been on everyone’s lips – why has Machiavellian noble Littlefinger been so far from the action, not appearing since the seventh episode of season 5? And why was his last major power move giving Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to the sadistic Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), dooming her to a life of pain and misery?
For the last six episodes of Game of Thrones, we’ve had no clue – but luckily, this week’s trailer finally sees him back in action, and according to actor Aidan Gillen, it’ll shed some light on his dealings with the Boltons.
“For me, this time out, there’s a level of atonement in relation to Sansa and my misjudgment of Ramsay Bolton,” the actor told EW.
“A lot of what I’m up to is atonement and really trying to align myself with the right people – though, I guess, I’m always doing that! I left Sansa married to a psychopath. It’s probably the one time we’ve seen Littlefinger slip up. He really didn’t know about him. He should have.”
And if you’re a little unconvinced by the complete ignorance of the arch-manipulator as to what he was sending Sansa into, you’re not alone – but Gillen insists that sometimes even the brightest schemers slip up.
More like this
“To the viewers who have seen so much of Ramsay Snow, they’ve seen him do all these cruel acts,” he said. “And you feel like the world knows his reputation.
“But in the world of our story everyone does not know. A lot happens behind closed doors, or closed gates. So I know it seems unlikely Petyr Baelish, who knows everything, would be unaware of his reputation and the depths of his cruelty.”
He added: “In a way, this shows a new side of him, a faltering, and I do want to make amends. I like Sansa, you know? So I’m trying to find something humane and gentle and maybe even warm in the midst of my treachery and calculation – which is pathological.”
Aw – it’s enough to warm your heart, isn’t it?
Game of Thrones continues next Monday at 2am and 10pm on Sky Atlantic