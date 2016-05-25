We’re not sure what the crossover is between fans of Game of Thrones and fans of US comedian Martin Lawrence’s 2001 comedy Black Knight (where a theme park worker is sent back in time to medieval England), but we’re betting just about everyone can still enjoy this hilarious mash-up of the two from YouTube channel PizzaPartyFX.

Frankly the transition is seamless, and we can totally see Lawrence fitting into the world of Westeros based on this edit. And even if you’re not a fan, not to worry – this is Game of Thrones after all, and his character would probably get killed off within a couple of episodes.