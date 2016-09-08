Well, he was. In actual fact, Ali revealed that his time on House of Cards had come to an end. "I didn’t feel that there was a lot more to really explore – and if they didn’t agree with me, I wouldn’t be out of that contract," he told Deadline. "They understood that we had a good run, you know? You move on."

So, free and clear to make his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe then?

Advertisement

Marvel's Luke Cage is released 30th September 2016 on Netflix. House of Cards returns for a fifth season in 2017.