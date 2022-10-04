The Walk-In's Stephen Graham on why he chooses 'truthful' dramas

In it, Graham's character works for anti-fascist and anti-racist organisation Hope Not Hate, after leaving his own fascist past behind. The main focus of his work is to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins, which he does by sending moles, known as walk-ins, into far-right groups.

Set against the backdrop of the EU referendum and taking a look at just how dangerous the polarising times we live in can be, the series makes for an 'unsettling' watch. But that's precisely what drew Peaky Blinders star Graham to it.

“I think it’s important we have drama like this that tells the truth. It’s the reason why I choose the scripts I do," he told Radio Times magazine.

"I love to go into people’s living rooms and create conversation and debate, try and bring about some discussion about what they’re watching. It’s important for me, as an actor, to be part of something that’s a social commentary.”

The series was written by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA multi award-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, who also collaborated with Graham on Little Boy Blue.

Pope echoed Graham's sentiment, telling Radio Times: “With a lot of stuff that I do, I think it needs to be aired. We need to understand this. If we tolerate this, it’s a small step to something far, far more serious.”

You can read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

