In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Khalique-Brown stressed that the series finale leaves "unanswered questions" in almost every aspect of the story.

The Undeclared War star Hannah Khalique-Brown has discussed the show's "cliffhanger" ending, revealing that it was originally quite different in the scripts.

At the end of the final episode, young Russian hacker Vadim (German Segal in The Undeclared War cast) sends Saara (Khalique-Brown) a file containing Russian state secrets, which puts GCHQ "back in the game" and gives them a bargaining chip to potentially curry favour with the Americans.

"I really hope we can we can continue the story, because in almost every aspect of it there's unanswered questions," Khalique-Brown said. "In Saara's personal life, in the national situation and the global situation, and in the personal situation with Vadim – I want to know what happens to him.

German Segal plays Vadim Trusov in The Undeclared War Channel 4

"I really hope he survived somehow, miraculously; I have no idea how but I really hope he does," she added, referring to the danger that Vadim had put himself in.

Khalique-Brown also revealed that the series ending originally looked quite different, as the final shot of her character Saara crying wasn't in the scripts.

"It's not actually written in the script for her to get upset. It was never intended," she said, explaining that she became "overwhelmed with emotion" during filming, imagining Vadim and the danger he was in.

"I just was so overwhelmed with emotion. And I just started crying... I just turned back to look, and that was the take and he [series creator Peter Kosminsky] was like, 'Wow, we did not plan that. But I think that's gonna have to be it.'"

Khalique-Brown added that she wanted to know what would happen with Saara's complicated personal life, after cheating on her boyfriend with NSA agent Kathy Freeman (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

"I want to know what happens with Kathy and Saara, and James and Saara – their relationship is left on a cliffhanger. She hasn't been able to see Kathy because she flew back to Maryland. And she's not had that conversation, and I want to know what happens," she said.

Kathy and Saara in The Undeclared War Channel 4

Khalique-Brown also added that it remained unclear even to cast members about whether or not the Russian invasion teased in the finale is in fact real, or a hoax.

"Obviously, on a global situation, is it an actual invasion? Or is it a false one? And do they have what they need to get back with the NSA to work together again? All of this to me is a complete cliffhanger.

"I mean, Peter doesn't tell me – until it's certain [about a second season] he won't tell me anything. And I said to him, you know, 'When people watch this, they're gonna be throwing their shoes at the TV. You can't end it like that!'"

She continued: "I think it's a complete cliffhanger. I think that for all intents and purposes, the story is left in suspense. And I don't know if we will get a season 2. I hope we do. I hope there's enough interest in the show for it to warrant another season. Because I do think it's just completely unanswered, and I don't think there is any kind of resolution by the end of it."

