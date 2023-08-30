If you've been tuning in for the previous episodes, you'll know that, despite their differences, each of their cases seem to be closing in in typically dramatic fashion. But as we look forward to the finale, what exactly can we expect?

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower 2: Death Message. ITV

Collins is adjusting to life in Homicide Command, with her first case being the re-opening of a '90s missing school girl case. Tania Mills disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral and, despite being a near-impossible challenge, Collins has managed to uncover clues and snippets of information that previous investigations had overlooked completely.

But what happened to Tania Mills and will Collins manage to crack the case? Well, chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the finale, Whelan revealed: "If you think there’s been a twist, just wait. If you thought it had got twisty, it’s possible to get twistier."

Whelan said of the anticipated final episode: "Such clever writing, such clever, considered storytelling. With some TV shows these days, I think you can be on your phone at the same time - but this commands your attention.

"It’s complex, intricate and beautifully woven together, so sit down and pay attention: it’s a really exciting journey."

News of the third season commissioning came before season 2 had even aired, so it's safe to say that London's books and Patrick Harbinson's scripts have quickly captured viewers' imaginations.

As for what could be in store in the final episode, we'll have to wait and see - but the series takes on a further topical turn this season, as cases of violence against women are explored both in the present-day and past.

The cast for The Tower 2: Death Message includes Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, as well as Tamzin Outhwaite, Niamh Cusack, Ella Smith, Camilla Beeput, Rosa Coduri, Shonagh Marie, Laurie Delaney, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Calder and Faith Delaney.

The last episode of The Tower 2: Death Message airs on ITV1 and ITVX tomorrow night at 9pm.

