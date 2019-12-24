Created by Lupus Films, the same animation house behind previous festive hits like The Snowman and The Snowdog, the half-hour film aired on Christmas Eve and boasted an impressive all-star voice cast, including Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity War), David Oyelowo (Les Miserables), David Walliams (Walliams & Friend), Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), playing Daddy, Tiger, Narrator, Milkman and Mummy respectively.

The story follows a little girl called Sophie, who sits down to enjoy tea with her Mummy before there's an unexpected knock on the door from Tiger, whose insatiable appetite nearly eats them out of house and home before Daddy suggests that the family head out for an impromptu meal.

Advertisement

Kerr, who died earlier this year at the age of 95, was involved "right from the beginning" of the film, even making suggestions and changing the lyrics of the film's original song 'Hey Tiger!', sung by Robbie Williams.