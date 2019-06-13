When is The Third Day on TV?

The series will air on both sides of the pond at some point in 2020.

What is The Third Day about?

From what we know so far, The Third Day will be a surreal and mysterious offering with a dark underside. Jude Law plays Sam, who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast and who becomes immersed in the world of the island's "secretive inhabitants" and their unusual way of life.

"Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm [Sam], and he is confronted by a trauma from his past," according to the show's official synopsis. "As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life."

The series, created in collaboration with the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International, will be directed by Bafta-winner Marc Munden (National Treasure, Utopia).

Co-creator Felix Barrett, Artistic Director at Punchdrunk International, said: “At Punchdrunk International we have long harboured a desire to take our approach into television. We are thrilled to be working alongside Plan B Entertainment, Sky Studios and HBO to bring The Third Day to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic in 2020.”

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama and Sky Studios, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “Sky Studios is delighted to be partnering with Plan B, Punchdrunk International and HBO on this exciting series. The Third Day is the result of the intoxicating combined imaginations of Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk International’s Felix Barrett and have resulted in astonishing scripts. To see them brought to life under the direction of Marc Munden and with Jude Law at the helm of what promises to be a world class cast, is an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Who stars in The Third Day?

Although only Jude Law has been announced, Cameron Roach, Director of Drama and Sky Studios, Sky UK and Ireland, has promised a "world class cast".

Oscar-nominee Law recently starred in Captain Marvel, and currently portrays Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. He's also starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Hugo, and the HBO mini-series The Young Pope.

Is there a trailer for The Third Day?

Not yet, but don't worry, we'll keep updating this page with related news and trailers.