The family’s unaffordable life in an English manor threatens to destroy them, and the “eerie isolation” of the house divides them even further – leaving the clan unsure if their relationships will survive the life-changing move.

Law, meanwhile, can next be seen in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York and as a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald.

Coon, off the back of her acclaimed performances in Fargo and The Leftovers, will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Steve McQueen’s Widows.

More like this

Advertisement

The Nest begins shooting in September in Canada and Britain.