"So I didn't know... there's a tag in Captain Marvel where it like whip pans to me and all the Avengers and I'm like 'where's Fury?' I didn't know that was a tag for Captain Marvel," Larson said.

"I didn't know what that was that we were shooting. There was also nobody else there. I was by myself on a green screen and I walked in and they were like 'just real quick we're going to whip pan over to you and you're gonna go 'where's Fury?' and I was like 'cool cool, got it got it got it'."

Larson revealed that halfway through filming she had to ask the crew for more details to help her shoot the scene — and even then, she was only told that her character was in a room with "five people".

"They whip-pan over to me and I was like 'wait, where... where is he actually, like... is he in the room... like what room am I in? Is he in the other room? Like another universe?"

"They're like 'he's very gone', and I was like 'I think that this means he's like... he's dead," Larson said. "So then afterward they were like 'okay great, so after you say that could you look over to the other people in the room?' and I was like 'okay... who else is in the room?', and they were like 'five people' and I was like 'okay, could I have a tape mark' and they were like 'sure'.

"So they put the tape marks up and I went 'where's Fury?' and just kind of [mimes focussing on each mark one by one].'"

We think she did a pretty good job...