How would he describe his co-star's portrayal of the iconic future headmaster of Harry Potter? "Playful".

As for Newt, he's "pretty central" this time around. "It's really a progression of the story as we left off and what's going on with him and his relationship with Dumbledore".

Fantastic Beasts isn't in cinemas until November 16th, but in the meantime Redmayne is busy promoting his new film Early Man which sees him play Stone Age hunter/gatherer Dug who finds himself playing a football match against Bronze Age warriors to secure a future for his tribe.

More like this

For Redmayne, it was a chance to finally realise his footballing ambitions...

"I come from a family of really talented sportspeople – severely talented sportspeople – and I am catastrophically bad. The last time I really played football was when I was about eight years old playing for the Colet Court team against Kings Wimbledon. I was in goal, I let a pea roller through my legs and I was fired from the team and that is pretty much the scarring history of my footballing career which is why this film is one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of."

Advertisement

You heard it from Eddie. Early Man is released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th January. Watch the trailer below: