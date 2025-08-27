It comes from the original show's creator David DiGilio and the author behind the books, Jack Carr, and features new characters played by Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim and Rona-Lee Shimon.

Three episodes of the prequel have now been released, but when will the fourth one arrive, and what is the overall schedule for the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

When is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 released on Prime Video?

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash and Tom Hopper as Raife Haistings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Attila Szvacsek/Prime

The first three episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf were released at once on Prime Video on Wednesday 27th August.

Since then, the series has switched to a weekly release, with each episode being added one by one on a Wednesday until the full season is out on 24th September.

This means that episode 4, titled The Sound of the Guns, will be released on Wednesday 3rd September 2025.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Justin Lubin/Prime

You can find the full release schedule for all seven episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf right here:

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 1 – Inherent Resolve – Wednesday 27th August 2025 (out now)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 2 – The Audition – Wednesday 27th August 2025 (out now)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 3 – What's Past Is Prologue – Wednesday 27th August 2025 (out now)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 – The Sound of the Guns – Wednesday 3rd September 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 5 – E&E – Wednesday 10th September 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 6 – Pawns & Kings – Wednesday 17th September 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 7 – The Wolf You Feed – Wednesday 24th September 2025

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf about?

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards and Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Justin Lubin/Prime

The synopsis for the series says: "Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and season 1 creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.

"The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece."

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf right here now.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will continue on Prime Video on Wednesday 3rd September. The Terminal List is also available to stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

