The Spanish-language series, originally titled Madre de Alquiler, is a new Netflix original created by Aída Guajardo (Yo No Creo en los Hombres, Para Volver a Amar). And it's safe to say that once you start watching, you'll quickly be wrapped up in this series that explores sexism, betrayal, infidelity and colourism.

With all of the stellar content on Netflix right now, it's easy for some shows to slip past your streaming schedule. But one international series that has got everyone talking is Mexican drama, The Surrogacy .

According to the synopsis: "A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican business people to save her father's life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment to discover the truth."

But who stars in The Surrogacy? Read on to find out more about the cast and characters in the new Netflix series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Surrogacy cast: Full list of cast and characters in Netflix series

The cast is full of Mexican acting talent, with newcomer Shaní Lozano leading the cast as Yeni. Find a list of the cast below and read on for more information on the main cast of The Surrogacy.

Shaní Lozano as Yeni

Luis Ernesto Franco as Carlos

Leticia Calderón as Fernanda and Carlos’ mother, Nora

Marcela Guirado as Carlos’ wife, Julia

Alejandro de la Madrid as Fernanda’s husband, Arturo

Minnie West as Yeni’s friend, Sonia

Camila Selser as Carlos’ sister, Fernanda, aka Fer

Cecilia Toussaint as Sonia’s mother, Cuca

Dagoberto Gama as Yeni’s father, Múbú

Shaní Lozano plays Yeni

(L to R) Luis Ernesto Franco and Shani Lozano in The Surrogacy. Netflix Netflix

Who is Yeni? Yeni is caught up in a tragic crime with her father that sees him arrested and facing a long sentence – but could she actually help him? As she's released, she's pressured into surrogacy to save her father and against her will, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs.

What else has Shaní Lozano been in? This leading role in The Surrogacy marks Shaní's first acting role, an impressive feat and one that will surely cement her as being a mainstay on television soon.

Luis Ernesto Franco plays Carlos

Who is Carlos? Carlos is heir to a powerful company, Huizar Pharmaceuticals, and his family will stop at nothing to protect the family name and business. From the looks of the trailer, it seems as though Carlos gets very close to Yeni despite their agreement being professional – but could it veer into the personal?

What else has Luis Ernesto Franco been in? Franco is a Mexican actor, writer, producer and model who has led the casts of Señora Acero and False Identity.

Marcela Guirado plays Julia

(L to R) Marcela Guirado, Leticia Calderon, Camila Selser in The Surrogacy. Netflix Netflix

Who is Julia? Julia is Carlos's wife who is intent on having a 'perfect' child, something that Yeni can provide, but only under the strictest of living conditions.

What else has Marcela Guirado been in? Guirado is a Mexican actress and singer who is perhaps best known for her roles in Mexican telenovelas. She has had recurring roles in dramas like Silvana sin lana, Soy Tu Fan and El César.

Leticia Calderón plays Nora

Leticia Calderón Medios y Media/Getty

Who is Nora? Nora is the head of the Huizar family and is Fernanda and Carlos’ mother. She only strives for the best for her family, making her the main antagonist of the series as she wages war against Yeni.

What else has Leticia Calderón been in? Calderón is a well-known actress, having appeared in popular Mexican telenovela Esmerelda. She has starred in many telenovelas over the course of her career, which have earned her numerous awards nominations and accolades, as well as several theatrical plays.

The Surrogacy is now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.