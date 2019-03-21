Air’s character Fi hires Hannah (Nicola Walker) to help her prepare to leave her “dangerously coercive and manipulative partner” Richie, in a divorce that promises to be “public and messy”.

Ben Bailey Smith as Durkas Cicero and Suzanne Packer as Eve Cicero in Doctor Who (BBC)

Alongside Walker, the returning cast also includes Annabel Scholey, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Rudi Dharmalingam and Barry Atsma.

Writer Abi Morgan said: “Returning for the second series of The Split, the world of high end law and the stories of love, marriage and divorce in the metropolis ricochet through the lives of Hannah and her sisters.

More like this

“Relationships are challenged, friendships are tested and the lines between work and home blue. It’s great to be back."

Air rose to fame alongside Ant and Dec on BBC children’s drama Byker Grove and went on to present shows like The Big Breakfast and MTV Select. Most recently she was one of the contestants on Dancing on Ice 2018.

Advertisement

Filming has begun on The Split series two in London. The drama is set to return to BBC1 later in 2019.