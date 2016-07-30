It didn't get her much – the creators and crew were frustratingly cryptic about the future of Mary Morstan and Tom Hiddleston's casting as that "other" Holmes brother – but she did get some tantalising teases when she asked her interviewees to suggest one word that describes series four. There answers were as follows:

Mark Gatiss: "Broadcasted"

Amanda Abbington: "Devastating – but that could be in a positive way"

Sue Vertue: "Amanda"

Steven Moffat: "Terminal"

It looks like there are some turbulent times ahead for Sherlock fans. Amanda Abbington's character Mary has already outlived her literary counterpart in Arthur Conan Doyle's books – does Moffat's "terminal" hint at her imminent death? And does "devastating" refer to her husband John Watson (played by Martin Freeman, Abbington's real-life partner)?

We'll leave you to mull over those dark, dark words...