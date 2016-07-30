The Sherlock team used some very dark words to describe series four
Mark Gatiss, Amanda Abbington, Sue Vertue and Steven Moffat offered a tantalising tease of the "devastating" new episodes
It's the same old game each year. The Sherlock cast and crew begin filming new episodes and the world's entertainment media do anything they can to tease the tiniest scrap of information from its makers. At Comic-Con this year, it was no different – Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Sue Vertue, Benedict Cumberbatch and Amanda Abbington delivered a brand new trailer into the hands of fans but it threw up more questions than it answered.
It's not a game anymore. #Sherlock season 4 coming in 2017…https://t.co/Voh3PboH77
— Sherlock (@Sherlock221B) July 24, 2016
Over at Nerdist HQ, the gang (minus Benedict) were on hand to be quizzed by Alicia Lutes who went as far as offering herself as a sacrifice in exchange for brand new information.
It didn't get her much – the creators and crew were frustratingly cryptic about the future of Mary Morstan and Tom Hiddleston's casting as that "other" Holmes brother – but she did get some tantalising teases when she asked her interviewees to suggest one word that describes series four. There answers were as follows:
Mark Gatiss: "Broadcasted"
Amanda Abbington: "Devastating – but that could be in a positive way"
Sue Vertue: "Amanda"
Steven Moffat: "Terminal"
It looks like there are some turbulent times ahead for Sherlock fans. Amanda Abbington's character Mary has already outlived her literary counterpart in Arthur Conan Doyle's books – does Moffat's "terminal" hint at her imminent death? And does "devastating" refer to her husband John Watson (played by Martin Freeman, Abbington's real-life partner)?
We'll leave you to mull over those dark, dark words...