Thought you'd had all the Cumberbatch trailer you could handle this weekend when the new teaser for Doctor Strange landed yesterday? Well, you'd better strap yourself in for some more – because the first-look trailer for Sherlock series 4 has now dropped as well, and it's chock full of so much Benny C goodness that you'll need some kind juice cleanse afterwards.

Yep, the boys are back with plenty of mysteries to solve and brooding to brood, and we simply can't wait to see what they and the rest of the gang get up to in series 4. Roll on more Cumberbatch (and Freeman, and Abbington, and Gatiss, and Brealey, and Stubbs, and many more), say we all!